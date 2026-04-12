KOTA BHARU, April 12 — A female Form One student was killed after she was believed to have been hit by a car in the compound of her school here at about 1.30pm.

The victim’s aunt, Zuraifah Noor, said she had arrived outside the school compound to pick up Nur Fatimatul Hawa Mohd Azaudin and her older brother, Mohd Ali Mustaqim, 15, at about 1.30pm according to their daily routine, but became concerned when she did not see them there.

“Suddenly, Mohd Ali Mustaqim showed up and told me that his sister was gone. I was shocked and could not understand what had happened and rushed to the surau (where the victim was believed to have been hit),” she told reporters at Universiti Sains Malaysia Kubang Kerian Specialist Hospital’s forensics unit here today.

It is believed Nur Fatimatul Hawa died after the car hit her after she had just finished Zohor prayers at the school’s surau.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Azmir Damiri confirmed the incident when contacted.

Meanwhile, Nur Fatimatul Hawa’s father, Mohd Azaudin Abdullah, 43, said he was at work in Kampung Chepa when Zuraifah contacted him and asked him to go to his daughter’s school immediately.

“I didn’t know what was going on until I arrived at the school. As soon as I got there, I immediately went to the surau and was shocked to find my daughter lying there, dead,” he told reporters, as he expressed hope that justice would be served in the matter.

Zuraifah, who was still shocked and saddened by the incident, also said she had been taking care of Nur Fatimatul Hawa and her three siblings ever since their mother, Siti Maheran, passed away more than five years ago. — Bernama