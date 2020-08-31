Three Singapore F&B outlets ordered to shut for breaching safe distancing measures; one had served alcohol in teapots

The Whimsical Bar (left) did not have a food shop licence and was fined S$1,000. S-Tripes Hotpot restaurant served alcohol that was hidden in teapots (right), among other offences, and was fined S$2,000. — Singapore Food Agency pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Aug 31 — One hotpot restaurant had served alcoholic beverages to its customers in teapots and empty green tea bottles after 10.30pm to avoid detection by the authorities. Another food-and-beverage (F&B) outlet had operated without a valid food shop licence.

They were among three F&B outlets ordered to shut by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) today for failing to comply with the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In a press release, SFA said that the three are Whimsical Bar and Create Kitchen — both located at 2 Science Park Drive near Kent Ridge MRT Station — as well as S-Tripes Hotpot restaurant at 731 Havelock Road.

Whimsical Bar has to shut with immediate effect until it obtains a food shop licence, while the other two will be temporarily closed from Sept 2 to 11.

SFA said it had received feedback that Whimsical Bar did not ensure a safe distance between tables and was serving alcoholic beverages after 10.30pm, which is not allowed by law.

Upon inspection, SFA officers found that the outlet had flouted various safe management measures.

These included tables that were spaced less than 1m apart, groups of more than five people being allowed to sit together and mingle, as well as the consumption of alcoholic beverages after 10.30pm.

SFA said: “The adjacent unit, Create Kitchen, which has a licence to operate as a restaurant, violated similar safe management measures.”

Both Whimsical Bar and Create Kitchen were fined S$1,000 for the offences.

Similarly, SFA said it had received feedback that S-Tripes Hotpot restaurant was serving alcoholic beverages after 10.30pm.

Its officers then found that the operator had flouted safe management measures on various occasions.

“Staff were not wearing masks or not wearing them properly in spite of reminders. Sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages was observed after 10.30pm, with the beverages transferred into teapots and empty green tea bottles before being served to avoid detection,” SFA said.

The restaurant was fined S$2,000 for its offences.

SFA reiterated that during Phase Two of Singapore’s reopening after stay-home curbs, the sale and consumption of alcohol in all F&B establishments will be prohibited after 10.30pm daily.

This includes consumption at any outdoor refreshment area, as well as at tables and chairs owned or managed by the establishment.

Each group of customers must also be limited to five or fewer persons, with at least 1m spacing between groups.

Gatherings or groups involving more than five people in total are not allowed, and there should be no intermingling between groups, SFA stressed.

Under the Covid-19 laws, first-time offenders will face a fine of up to S$10,000 or a jail term of up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders face heavier penalties. — TODAY