New MPs eager to set a good first impression, ahead of maiden speeches as Singapore parliament opens

MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol Group Representation Constituency Sharael Taha with his five-year-old son. — Picture courtesy of Sharael Taha via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Aug 31 — First impressions matter, which is why the crop of 31 new Members of Parliament (MPs) have been spending the weekend getting their maiden speeches right, with the first regular session of parliament happening today.

Some MPs are using the time to rest and freshen up for what could be a gruelling week of debates lying ahead of them. Others are poring through their speeches in endless rewrites and rehearsals, practising their speeches in front of their partners.

With a greater contestation of ideas expected in the House, all eyes will be on the newcomers, including another two Non-Constituency MPs (NCMPs), who collectively form a 14th Parliament that features the widest opposition bench — 10 Workers’ Party (WP) MPs — since Singapore’s independence.

The People’s Action Party’s Government Whip Janil Puthucheary said in response to TODAY’s queries: “I have encouraged (the MPs) to speak about issues that they care about, to speak frankly, and to speak on behalf of their residents.”

Over the past week, eight first-time MPs gave some insight about what they plan to talk about in their inaugural Parliament speeches as elected MPs, and how they have been preparing for their time under the spotlight.

For MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Sharael Taha, 39, he can count on a special “best assistant” whenever he sat down to pen a speech.

“My little boy who’s five sits beside me and he keeps me company. He keeps me motivated because he is the future of Singapore and he reminds me of my duty to help build a better Singapore,” said Sharael who oversees the Pasir Ris East ward.

His wife, on the other hand, is his “biggest critic.” And he has been rehearsing in front of her, someone he trusts.

“She gives me a fair bit of advice and she pulls no punches,” he said.

MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, 39, who oversees the Keat Hong ward of Choa Chu Kang GRC, said that his wife is his “editor-in-chief.” While he does not make a practice of rehearsing, Zhulkarnain said he would bounce off ideas with his wife, who reads through and vets his speech.

He has also read the maiden speeches from some senior politicians and asked a couple of them for advice, though he did not say who he consulted.

“They just shared with me and told me that you just have to be yourself and focus on the causes that you want to champion in Parliament,” he said.

For Dr Jamus Lim, 44, who is responsible for the Anchorvale ward in WP-held Sengkang GRC, preparation is a cerebral process of reflection on what matters to the people.

“Being the first speech, I’m focused on channeling residents’ concerns via what I believe is a big-picture issue. The process, of course, involves thinking, writing, rewriting and practice. But it also involves a lot of reflection about what I believe is top of mind for many Singaporeans,” said Dr Lim.

For others, preparing for their first parliamentary debate is also a matter of being ready for action.

Yeo Wan Ling, MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC’s Punggol Shore ward, said that she will make sure she is in “tip-top condition” for her debut, because some residents had voiced their concerns for her well-being following weeks of Meet-the-People sessions and block visits.

Said Yeo: “I always had white hair but there is quite a lot more now. I’m probably going to grab a home dyeing kit (because) I don’t have time to go to a salon I want to show (my residents) that I am still taking care of myself,” said Yeo.

Unlike the other newcomers, the cut and thrust of parliamentary debates will not be a new experience for WP’s Aljunied GRC MPs Leon Perera and Gerald Giam, and Hougang MP Dennis Tan.

They had served as NCMPs before — Tan and Perera were NCMPs from 2015 to earlier this year, while Giam was in the 12th Parliament, serving from 2011 to 2015.

Tan, who contested in Hougang in place of WP colleague Png Eng Huat in the July elections, said: “It didn't feel too long ago we were in Parliament with the last of the four Budgets. But it is nice to have our new colleagues from Sengkang and I look forward to working alongside them next week and for the rest of the term.”

To Tan, who turns 49 on today, what has also changed is the fact that he is now an elected MP and represents his entire constituency, rather than those who voted for him.

“I will work even harder to try and represent all Hougang constituents, speak up for all and try and surface important issues which Hougang constituents have provided to me by way of feedback,” said the opposition MP.

What will they say

Over the next week, MPs are expected to talk about the Government’s priorities set out by President Halimah Yacob in her Aug 24 address, and also scrutinise the policies, initiatives and targets laid out by various government ministries in their addenda to her speech.

As a maiden speech, however, it is also an opportunity for the first-time MPs to speak about the topics that matter to them.

MP for East Coast GRC’s Kampong Chai Chee ward Tan Kiat How, 43, told TODAY that as a big proponent of using technology, he hopes to raise the issue of “online harm” in his maiden speech.

“We don't spend enough time and attention as a country and society in making sure our people are protected from online harm, especially the more vulnerable segments, young kids and seniors,” said the former civil servant, explaining that online harm spans many different aspects including cyberbullying, grooming and scams.

“It’s important to discuss how we can protect ourselves better from online harm and what we can do as a society,” said Mr Tan who is a Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry for National Development.

In their maiden speeches, Zhulkarnain, along with fellow Choa Chu Kang GRC MP Don Wee, will focus on young families.

“My focus is on parenting and family, and how to strengthen that building block of society. They are the ones who have a lot of concerns and uncertainties about the future. A lot of them have lost their jobs or have a reduced income because of the current economic situation. I fear that the current economic crisis may lead to a social crisis,” said Zhulkarnain.

Wee, 43, who oversees the Brickland ward which he said consists of 50 to 70 per cent of young families that range from the late 20s to early 40s, will touch on startups and entrepreneurship opportunities. This is due to the lack of employment opportunities available for young people because of Covid-19.

“I also hope to start welfare programmes for rental blocks in the area which have about 500 units of young families and I will be setting up a mental health support group in my constituency. Because of Covid-19 many of them are experiencing mental stress, which can be derived from financial stress, unemployment, or business losses,” he said.

MP for Yio Chu Kang Single Member Constituency Yip Hon Weng, on the other hand, said his speech will likely focus on ageing issues as Yio Chu Kang is a mature estate, with about 40 per cent of its population above the age of 60.

“When I meet my constituents, many of them are aged and there's a lot more to do for them so I would like to touch on these issues and keep it more at the community level,” he said.

As the only female Labour MP, Yeo said her speech will include issues concerning women in the workplace, looking at redefining “the way we look at work, livelihood and the workplace itself.”

For Sharael’s speech, he will focus on how Singaporeans have to stand together.

“For Singapore to thrive, we have to transform our economy and this is not the role of businesses or the government alone,” he said.

“We should all come together to shape the future and to have that collaborative nature to form a caring and inclusive society and it all comes down to us starting with being able to care for one another.

“You care for your neighbour, the businesses care for the employees, the employees care for the employers, and we need to get through this together,” he said, adding that he will also talk about the importance of having the right skill sets to move forward in the workforce and the role of SkillsFuture in this. — TODAY