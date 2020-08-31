Ministry probes family cluster of 5 cases from 2 households involved in Singapore gatherings

Singapore's Ministry of Health is investigating a family cluster of five Covid-19 cases who had taken part in family gatherings. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 31 — The Ministry of Health is investigating a family cluster of five cases from two households who had taken part in family gatherings.

The five comprise two female teenagers aged 14 and 17 and three males aged 12, 20 and 21.

They were listed as contacts of “Case 56627,” a 13-year-old boy previously described as a community case with no known source of infection.

“These individuals had participated in family gatherings, and investigations are ongoing to see if there were any breaches of safe distancing rules,” MOH said yesterday.

“We take a serious view of such breaches and will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against any offenders.”

The five are among seven community cases linked to previous cases or clusters.

Another case is a 57-year-old male employee at camera shop SLR Revolution in Excelsior Shopping Centre, which is now a new cluster.

The remaining case, a 26-year-old man, was tested because he had been diagnosed with acute respiratory infection.

There is one case in the community that is now unlinked as well as seven imported cases.

The remaining 39 cases are foreign workers staying in dormitories.

Singapore reported 54 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, bringing its tally to 56,771. — TODAY