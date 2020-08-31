41 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including seven imported cases and three in the community

Singapore confirmed 41 new cases of Covid-19 on August 31, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 31 — Singapore has confirmed 41 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are 3 new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far, all of whom are work pass holders.

In addition, there are seven imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 56,812.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY