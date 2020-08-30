54 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including 8 in community and 7 imported cases

There are eight cases in the community, of which seven are Singaporeans or permanent residents and one is a work pass holder. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 30 — Singapore has confirmed 54 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are eight cases in the community, of which seven are Singaporeans or permanent residents and one is a work pass holder.

There are also seven imported cases, and they had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 56,771.

MOH said it is still working through the details of the cases and will share further updates later tonight. — TODAY