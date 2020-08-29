Singapore reports 51 new Covid-19 infections, including one in the community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 51 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore, including one case in the community, who is a work pass holder. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 — Singapore has confirmed 51 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release to.

There is one new community cases based on the ministry's investigations so far, who is a work pass holder.

In addition, there are three imported cases who had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 56,717.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added.

This report will be updated. ― TODAY