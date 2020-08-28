Suntec Singapore slashes headcount by almost half, lays off 85 workers

All retrenched workers will be allowed to use their entire notice period to attend job fairs, interviews and training, Suntec Singapore said. — Google Maps pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 — Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre said yesterday that it is laying off 85 employees due to the severe impact of Covid-19 on the Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) industry.

The retrenched workers — who made up almost half of the company’s headcount — comprise 60 Singaporeans and 25 foreigners, in positions including sales, operations and support functions such as finance and human resources.

Following the retrenchment, Suntec Singapore said that its staff strength will be cut to 89 Singaporeans and four foreigners. It added that “due care” has been taken to ensure its remaining employees consist of people across various age groups.

Noting that Mice events have been suspended since April, the company said that it has been working with the Building Construction And Timber Industries Employees' Union (Batu) from early February on cost control measures.

These include eliminating non-essential spending, hiring freezes, redeployment of workers, implementing shorter work weeks and the management taking up to 40 per cent in pay cuts.

Still, uncertainty on when the situation could improve forced its hand, the company said.

Arun Madhok, chief executive officer of Suntec Singapore, said: “This decision has not been taken lightly and does not in any way reflect the performance of any staff.

“Every individual in our team has contributed to the success of our company for many years and I am truly sorry to have to ask many of our wonderful and talented people to look for alternative employment.”

The company said that affected and eligible employees will be receiving a month's salary for every year of service as severance payment, in accordance with the collective agreement signed with the union.

Eligible staff members will also be paid their pro-rated Annual Wage Supplement for the year and be allowed to encash their remaining annual leave entitlements.

All affected workers will also be allowed to use their entire notice period to attend job fairs, interviews and training, Suntec Singapore added.

Singaporean employees will receive assistance from the Job Security Council of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), to be matched to job openings based on their skills and experience. NTUC secretary general Ng Chee Meng said that the council will “do their best to provide these workers at least two job opportunities pre-matched for them”.

Batu's executive secretary Zainal Sapari said that for the past few months, the union has been working “very closely with Suntec Singapore to explore ways to help the business whilst protecting jobs.”

He added that the company has consulted the union closely over the retrenchments. “Batu and the labour movement stand ready to assist affected workers as best as we can,” he said. — TODAY