94 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including four in the community; more cases expected from Sungei Tengah Lodge cluster

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 — Singapore has confirmed 94 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are four new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far, all of whom are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

In addition, there are ten imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

The remaining 80 cases are residing in dormitories. Of these, 58 are from Sungei Tengah Lodge, who had all been placed on quarantine earlier.

According to MOH, the “vast majority” of them were tested during quarantine to determine their status or picked up through rostered routine testing.

Sungei Tengah Lodge was reported as a new cluster by MOH on August 22.

Around 4,500 workers were placed on quarantine after cases were detected there and about 3,000 of them have been tested so far.

“We expect the number of cases from the dormitory to continue to be high in the coming days as we complete testing of the remaining quarantined workers,” the ministry said.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 56,666.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY