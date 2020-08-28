10 Singapore F&B outlets fined, 5 of them required to suspend dining-in or alcohol sales

Singapore Urban Redevelopment Authority says several F&B outlets at China Square and along Prinsep Street (seen above) were found to have repeatedly breached safe distancing regulations. — Google Maps pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 — The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) yesterday took action against 10 errant food and beverage (F&B) outlets after it found infringements at several locations last weekend as part of its safe distancing checks.

Among the 10 outlets that were issued with fines, one was fined a higher amount for being a repeat offender.

URA in its press release said that, in particular, several F&B outlets at China Square and along Prinsep Street were found to have repeatedly breached safe distancing regulations.

These include accepting reservations for more than five persons and allowing the intermingling of large groups of people across tables.

The authority also noted that the outlets had failed to observe the minimum 1m safe distance between tables and had allowed for the consumption of alcohol on their premises after 10.30pm.

URA said that fines were issued to all 10 offenders, with Der Biergarten restaurant and bar fined a higher amount of S$2,000 (RM6,095) for being a repeat offender.

URA did not list all 10 of the F&B outlets against which it took action.

However, the authority said that three F&B outlets — Der Biergarten on Prinsep Street, The Mask on Circular Road and Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine on Amoy Street — are required to suspend dine-in activities for 10 days, from Aug 28 to Sept 6, in addition to getting fined.

Two others — Folks Collective and Botan, which are both located at China Square — are required to suspend all alcohol sales for 10 days over the same period.

URA said that it urges all F&B outlets to play their part in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and keeping their workers and customers safe during this period.

The authority stressed that F&B outlets should not accept reservations for more than five customers at each table, nor should they accept multi-table bookings for large gatherings.

“If operators notice that there is intermingling of customers between different tables under separate bookings, they should actively intervene to ask that the customers cease the mingling or consider seating the groups away from each other,” URA said.

“Such actions are necessary to protect other customers, their staff and the community at large.

“Together, we must continue to stay vigilant, be socially responsible and play our part in the fight against Covid-19,” URA said. — TODAY