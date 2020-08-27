Harry Elias, Singapore lawyer and trailblazer who helped thousands of needy access legal aid, dies at 83

Veteran lawyer Harry Elias died on Wednesday (Aug 26) aged 83. — CAN pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Aug 27 — Veteran lawyer Harry Elias, who was known as one of the best litigation lawyers in Singapore and who paved the way for pro bono legal services for the needy, died yesterday aged 83.

His funeral was set for 4pm today at the Chua Chu Kang Jewish Cemetery, a memo from the Jewish Welfare Board said. Owing to Covid-19 social distancing restrictions, a funeral service was held online for friends and well-wishers.

Elias — whom Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam called a legendary lawyer and an icon — made numerous contributions to the legal profession throughout his illustrious career.

From 1984 to 1986, he was president of the Law Society of Singapore.

During this period, he spearheaded the establishment of the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, which gives the needy access to legal representation for non-capital charges.

The scheme, started as a project in September 1985, has since helped several thousands — including around 1,600 in 2018 alone — obtain criminal legal aid that they would otherwise be unable to afford.

In 1988, he left law firm Drew & Napier to start Harry Elias & Partners, which later became Harry Elias Partnership.

His firm would grow from a team of three lawyers in its initial days to become one of the most prominent law firms in the country.

In a statement on its website, the law firm said that Elias had a remarkable influence and impact on others.

“He was truly a unique human being and his legacy is palpable in the spirit and character of the firm he founded. While we may mourn his passing, we must celebrate his life and now live his legacy,” it said.

Elias was well-known for representing the leaders of the ruling People’s Action Party in criminal defamation lawsuits, including the party’s suit against Workers’ Party candidate Tang Liang Hong in 1997.

He was among the first 12 lawyers in Singapore to be made Senior Counsel. He was conferred the distinguished title in 1997 by former Chief Justice Yong Pung How, who died in January this year.

In 2005, the Law Society conferred the prestigious CC Tan Award on Elias. The award is given to lawyers who have displayed the highest ideals of the profession: Honesty, fair play, courtesy and integrity.

Born in the mahallah, or Jewish quarter, of Singapore in 1937, Elias was a leading member of the Jewish community in Singapore and was active on the committee of the Jewish Welfare Board.

He was also an active alumnus of St Andrew’s School, serving as president of the school’s Old Boys’ Association from 1995 to 1997. Elias benefited from the school’s financial help and won a national oratory contest while there.

He later pursued his legal education in London and returned to Singapore thereafter.

Lawyers recall Elias’ ‘larger than life’ legacy

Philip Fong, managing partner of Harry Elias Partnership, said: “For our firm, Harry was our founder, leader and mentor. For our profession, Harry was the epitome of a fearless and first-class advocate.

“For our society, Harry was a trailblazer with lasting legacy. For us personally, Harry was a true friend, a teacher, and a kind and generous soul. We are honoured to have walked with him for a part of his impactful life.”

Recalling his encounters with Elias, Shanmugam said on Facebook that he first met the “much storied lawyer” in 1984 as a pupil.

“As a person, he was a gem of a man, larger than life, the life and soul of any meeting, party, gathering. In and out of court, he was a gentleman, known for his dry wit and disarming charm,” said Shanmugam.

They became friends over time, and kept in touch and met occasionally.

“One of my fondest recollections is going off with Harry and a few other lawyers, including Chelva Rajah and George Lim, to Johor Baru (in Malaysia) for lunch for fish curry, kaya toast and more. We did that a few times,” Mr Shanmugam said.

Chelva, a Senior Counsel, practises at law firm Tan Rajah & Cheah, while Lim, also a Senior Counsel, is a former president of the Law Society.

“We tried fixing that last year and I had to cancel more than once. I wish I had not cancelled,” Shanmugam said.

“He was an icon. This is a passing of a generation A man who made an impact on my life and whom I can never forget.”

Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, described Elias as one of Singapore’s foremost litigators who “strode large across the stage of the legal profession”. The profession is “poorer for his passing”, Indranee, a lawyer by training, wrote on Facebook.

Elias was one of her first bosses when she joined Drew & Napier as a legal assistant in 1988.

“He was a kind boss, but he didn’t cosset either. He didn’t hesitate to tell me point-blank and in no uncertain terms if I got things wrong. But he never failed to teach,” said Indranee, who is also Second Minister for Finance and National Development.

She added: “Harry had a good heart and a zest for life, a wonderful enthusiasm that was both infectious and uplifting. He also had tremendous wit and a great sense of humour.”

Senior Counsel Gregory Vijayendran, the current Law Society president, said that there was a void in the society with the death of Elias, whom he called “one of its finest gems”.

Recalling his pupilage under Elias three decades ago, Vijayendran said he once witnessed a chambers hearing on a medical disciplinary matter in which Elias persuaded a judge “in classy advocacy”. This was despite the judge not having sided with Elias at the start.

Said Vijayendran: “That left a deep impression on me as the watching apprentice. It was pure poetry in motion.”

He said Elias’ greatest legacy was the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, which gave justice to the weakest in society. The scheme, the “crown jewel” of the Law Society, was made possible only because of its visionary architect, said Vijayendran.

Michael Palmer, director of law firm Quahe Woo & Palmer, told TODAY that Elias “was someone who was larger than life”.

Palmer was a trainee lawyer under Elias from 1994 and a partner at Harry Elias Partnership until 2012.

“As a mentor, he was a hard taskmaster who always demanded 110 per cent of your best. But when the work was done, he knew how to have fun.

“As a lawyer and litigator, he was dogged and feared for his cross-examination, but he also always thought about the needy and less fortunate who could not afford a lawyer,” said Palmer.

“As a friend, he never wavered and was always there for you. I will miss him dearly,” he said. — TODAY