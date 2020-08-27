77 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including five imported cases and two in the community

Singapore has confirmed 77 new cases of Covid-19 on August 27, 2020. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 27 — Singapore has confirmed 77 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are two new community cases, both of whom are Singaporeans, based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

In addition, there are five imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 56,572.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY