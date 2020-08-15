Wetter weather, warm nights expected in second half of August, says Singapore Met Service

In an update on Friday, the Meteorological Service Singapore said that the second fortnight of August could see more thundery showers after the drier weather experienced in the first half of the month. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 — More rainfall is expected in the second half of the month, even if the mercury hits a daily high of 34°C on a few of those days.

In an update yesterday, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said that the second fortnight of August could see more thundery showers after the drier weather experienced in the first half of the month.

The daily maximum temperature is expected to range between 32°C and 33°C on most days, with highs of around 34°C on a few days.

During this two-week period, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 25°C and 33°C on most days.

The national weather service noted that the prevailing southwest monsoon conditions are forecast to persist in the next two weeks.

“On most days over the next two weeks, short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers can be expected between the late morning and afternoon, and could extend into the evening on a few days,” MSS said.

It added that the convergence of winds in the surrounding vicinity could bring thundery showers over the island on a few nights.

“In addition, widespread thundery showers with gusty winds due to the passage of Sumatra squalls are forecast on one or two mornings,” MSS said.

“Overall, more rainfall is expected in the second half of August 2020 compared to the first half of the month.”

However, some nights can be relatively warm and humid when “southeast winds bring warm, humid air from the sea toward the land”, the weather service said.

“Night-time minimum temperatures of around 28°C can be expected on a few days,” it said.

For the daily weather forecast, the public may visit the websites of MSS or the National Environment Agency. They may also download the myENV mobile application or the [email protected] app by MSS. — TODAY