Entry restrictions at four popular wet markets in Singapore to be eased from tomorrow, says NEA

People practising safe distancing at Block 20 and 21 Marsiling Lane wet market earlier in April while queuing to purchase meat. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 — Entry restrictions at four popular wet markets here will be eased on weekdays from tomorrow onwards, after the authorities noticed that there has been little or no queueing outside the markets from Monday to Friday.

In a press release yesterday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that the weekday lifting of the odd and even date entry restrictions at the four markets is part of the gradual resumption of activities in Phase Two of Singapore’s exit from the circuit breaker measures.

The four markets are: The Geylang Serai Market, the Chong Pang Market at Block 104 and 105 Yishun Ring Road, as well as the markets at Block 20 and 21 Marsiling Lane and Block 505 Jurong West Street 52.

What the restrictions were before

NEA said that access control had first been implemented at 39 popular markets at the start of the circuit breaker period. Patrons were required to queue outside a market once the number of patrons inside had reached the stipulated allowable capacity.

As long queues started to form outside a few popular markets, the odd and even date entry restriction was implemented on April 22 at four of the most popular markets.

Under the rule, people whose National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) or Foreign Identification Number (Fin) ends in an even digit may visit these markets only on even dates of the month. Those with odd numbers as their last digit may do so on odd dates of the month.

NEA said that it has been closely monitoring the situation at the four popular markets for the past three months.

“We have observed that the odd and even date entry restriction has been effective in significantly reducing the queues outside the four markets. While the queue situation does vary across the four markets, there is generally little or no queues observed outside these markets on weekdays,” it said.

“Queues are still observed on certain weekends at some of these markets, and the crowd is generally about 20 to 40 per cent more on weekends than weekdays.”

Odd and even entry restrictions continue on weekends

Given the manageable queue situation on weekdays, NEA said that it will lift the odd and even date entry restriction at the four popular markets on weekdays from Thursday.

It reiterated that safe distancing within the market will not be compromised as the “access control system which caps the number of patrons who can be inside the market at any one time will still be in place”.

The agency warned that the odd/even restriction remains in place on weekends.

“By lifting the odd and even date entry restriction on weekdays, we hope that more patrons will also visit these popular markets on a weekday instead of a weekend,” NEA said.

Public urged to visit markets on weekdays or during non-peak period

NEA urges members of the public to visit the markets on weekdays wherever possible, or “at the non-peak period of between 10am and 12pm on weekends”.

“The crowd during this time window can be up to 50 per cent less than the early morning and fresh produce continues to be available at markets up to noon,” it said.

“We seek the understanding of members of the public that calibrated resumption of activities in the markets is necessary for us to continue keeping the likelihood of community transmission to a minimum.”

NEA will continue to review safe management measures in place

NEA reiterated that social responsibility is critical in slowing the spread of Covid-19.

“We will monitor the situation closely and will continue to review the safe management measures at markets and hawker centres as part of the gradual re-opening,” NEA said. — TODAY