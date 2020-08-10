Fireworks light up Singapore skies, mobile column rumbles through heartlands as nation celebrates 55th birthday

Crowds gather near Ng Teng Fong General Hospital to watch the mobile column on August 9, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 — On a National Day made extraordinary due to a “once-in-a-generation” pandemic, Singaporeans came out to celebrate and salute the nation’s frontline workers, while the National Day Parade (NDP) was split into a morning and evening segment for the first time.

It was also broadcast live across the nation, with no large-scale parade this year. Instead, NDP mainstays such as the fireworks display and the mobile column were brought islandwide across the heartlands.

Still, the scaled-down festivities did not discourage Singaporeans from turning up in large numbers to view the activities in public, despite the organisers’ advice for people to observe safe distancing in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It started bright and early yesterday morning when residents flocked to the Red Lions’ landing sites in Sengkang and Jurong to marvel at the parachutists.

Jasmine Yong, 32, and family arrived as early as 8.20am to the field next to The Vales condominium to reserve a prime viewing spot.

She chose to head out for the celebrations with her husband and her two sons, aged one and four, as it was her one-year-old son’s first National Day.

Other families with young children present said they were glad that the organisers chose to spread the events out in the heartlands.

“I’m happy that the Government has done this for the people living in the neighbourhood so we don’t have to go so far to the Padang, to the Float (to participate in the celebrations),” said Noel Anthony, who was with his wife and two sons to watch the Red Lions land in Sengkang.

“Now everyone can come down, have their breakfast, watch the activities and then go home.”

A pared-down parade

Over at the Padang, the morning segment commenced at about 10am with a guard of honour comprising contingents from the army, navy and air force from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), as well as the Singapore Police Force (SPF) contingent.

In a downscaled parade, there were 36 participants for each contingent, half of the usual 72.

The military band ushered in the ceremony — with 32 participants, down from the usual 60.

The arrival of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was followed by that of President Halimah Yacob.

Halimah inspected the guard of honour to the thunderous Presidential Gun Salute as the backdrop, which this year was held at the Padang itself for the first time, alongside the marching contingents.

Frontline workers were honoured with a special salute by the guard of honour on National Day at the Padang. — TODAY pic

The guard of honour also for the first time performed a salute to frontline healthcare workers present in the audience, who stood in front of the contingents to receive it.

For 3rd Sergeant Justin Tan, who participated in the parade as part of the Republic of Singapore Air Force contingent, said he felt the salute to the frontline healthcare workers was a meaningful gesture.

“(I am) happy and grateful for them because during the circuit breaker, it was because they continue to work that I was able to get my necessities”, the 22-year-old full-time national serviceman said.

Mobile column contingents spotted in the heartlands

In the heartlands, 66 assets from the SAF, the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the SPF rumbled across various estates islandwide.

There were 22 different types of equipment comprising tanks, fire engines and police dispatch vehicles, among others, and they covered a total distance of about 200km.

People and families were gathered at various locations such as outside Sengkang General Hospital, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH), and along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

Over at Jurong East, Muhammad Zaki Djuanda, 29, had been stationed along the road in front of NTFGH for over two hours after making his way down from his home in Bukit Panjang, before the mobile column made its appearance at 11.20am.

The product manager, who works in the banking industry, braved the blazing sun with his sisters, brother-in-law and two young nephews.

“I really didn’t want to miss it. It was very heartening to see this being done for frontliners and being able to thank them. Even if it’s just a drive by, a salute and a thank you, I hope they know how thankful we are,” he said.

Singaporeans out chasing fireworks

This year, the organisers announced that fireworks displays would be set off at 10 estates islandwide so residents in the heartlands would not need to travel far to have front-row seats to the light show.

The organisers, however, did not reveal the exact locations where the fireworks will be launched.

Still, some people chose to head down to the Marina Bay area anyway to catch the display at their usual haunts.

Fireworks in Tampines on National Day 2020. — TODAY pic

Photography hobbyist Alan Fong, 54, picked a spot at the riverside near Esplanade Theatre, as he had “sources” tell him that the fireworks would be set off at the Marina Reservoir.

“I only knew this morning that this area was not blocked out,” said Fong, who was not sure until the 11th hour where the authorities would cordon off to avoid overcrowding.

Jamri Mohd Yusoff, a service technician, has made it a point to catch the NDP fireworks with his family every year for the last 10 years.

Gathered for a picnic with his family at Gardens by the Bay, the 39-year-old said that this year is special as his wife is a patient services associate at Singapore General Hospital.

They have four children, aged two to 11.

“She is very stressed at work with Covid-19 as she attends to patients We (used to be) scared so we tried not to be too close to each other,” he said, adding that the occasion was a time to celebrate her sacrifices.

“Covid-19 or not, every year we have to celebrate on National Day.”

‘Inspirational stories’ told

As evening fell yesterday, National Day festivities continued indoors at the Star Performing Arts Centre in The Star Vista.

The show, which centred around telling the inspirational stories of Singaporeans in their fight against Covid-19, was an intimate affair with just 150 audience members — which included 50 government officials and 100 representatives of society invited by the various ministries.

Serene Claire Tay, 38, a Singapore Airlines stewardess for the past 13 years who recently took on a new role as a social distancing ambassador for the past four months, said her favourite segment was the inaugural NDP virtual choir.

“It felt very personal. Singaporeans come from all walks of life, singing, and uploading their version of the song We Are Singapore. To see how Singaporeans have the resilience to go through all these challenges together, it was a very beautiful piece,” she said.

For first-time NDP performers, Lavanya Dave, 25, and Rachel Lee, 31, both full-time dancers, they described being involved in this year’s show as a “privilege”.

“I had the opportunity to dance for my country. That’s the greatest privilege. It feels surreal to be part of such an iconic event,” said Lavanya. — TODAY