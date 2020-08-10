188 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including 12 imported cases and one in the community

There were 188 new cases in Singapore, the Ministry of Health said today. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 — Singapore has confirmed 188 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There is one new community case based on the ministry’s investigations so far, who is a Singaporean.

In addition, there are 12 imported cases who had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 55,292.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY