IPOH, March 7 — Six people escaped unhurt after vehicles they were travelling in were crushed by fallen trees in Taman Bersatu near Simpang Pulai yesterday.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the department received a distress call at 4.43pm.

“The incident involved two fallen trees that crushed three cars — a Proton Saga, a Proton Persona, and a Volkswagen Passat — with all the occupants rescued by members of the public.

“Four women in their 20s were travelling in the Proton Persona, while the other two vehicles were each driven by a man in his 50s,” he said in a statement.

Heavy rain and strong winds hit Ipoh for nearly an hour from around 4pm, damaging tents at a Ramadan bazaar at Sentra Mall.

Meanwhile, the Kinta District Civil Defence Force (APM) Operations Control Centre (PKOD) said it had received reports of around 19 fallen trees across the district, and the number is still rising.

“The strong winds, which lasted for more than an hour, caused numerous trees to fall, including in Taman Cempaka, Gunung Rapat, Chemor, Taman Perak, Taman Desa Tambun, Taman Klebang Putra, and Taman Bersatu in Simpang Pulai,” it said in a statement.

However, no homes have been reported affected so far, it added. — Bernama