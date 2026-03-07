KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — An incident involving a four-wheel-drive vehicle ramming into two motorcyclists in Klang, after a gunshot was allegedly fired on Thursday, is believed to have stemmed from a misunderstanding between the parties involved, police said.

North Klang district police chief Assistant Commissioner S. Vijaya Rao said investigations are ongoing to determine the actual motive behind the incident.

“Police do not rule out the possibility that the incident occurred due to a misunderstanding, but several aspects still need to be examined,” he told national daily Sinar Harian today.

He said the two motorcyclists involved are currently in stable condition and receiving treatment at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) in Klang.

Vijaya Rao added that statements have so far been recorded from five individuals to assist in the investigation, with several more expected to be called.

Earlier, Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said preliminary investigations found that the incident began when the motorcyclists allegedly fired a shot at a worker employed by the four-wheel-drive driver in Kampung Perepat, Klang.

According to Shazeli, the driver then pursued the motorcycle until Jalan Keretapi Lama.

During the chase, the pillion rider was believed to have brandished an object resembling a pistol before the four-wheel-drive vehicle rammed the motorcycle.

The impact caused both riders to fall and be dragged at the junction leading into Taman Sri Kapar.

The pillion rider was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical officer, while the rider sustained injuries.

Police have classified the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, and investigations are ongoing.