SINGAPORE, March 7 — Heavier penalties will be imposed on vape users, sellers, and smugglers after an amendment was passed to the existing Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act 1993 (TCASA).

The new law, which will take effect on May 1, 2026, will strengthen enforcement against vaping and KPods, which are vapes laced with the anaesthetic agent etomidate, The Straits Times reported.

The amendment was made via the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) (Amendment) and Other Matters Bill and will be renamed the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act 1993 (TVCA).

Under the new law, individual vape users face fines of up to S$10,000 (about RM30,800), up from S$2,000 (about RM6,162) previously, while vape sellers can face fines of up to S$200,000 (about RM616,190) and up to six years in jail.

Those who import vapes now face mandatory jail terms of up to nine years, and fines of up to S$300,000 (about RM924,285).

The new law also provides for up to 20 years in jail and up to 15 strokes of the cane for adults who involve young people or vulnerable persons in smuggling or supplying KPods.

Additionally, any adult who possesses a KPod but fails to prevent a young person from using it can face up to 10 years in jail.

According to the report, entertainment venues such as clubs and bars must prevent patrons from vaping and require them to discard their devices under the new law.

“Those driving into Singapore and found with vapes in their vehicles can no longer claim they did not know the devices were there to avoid legal responsibility,” it said. — Bernama