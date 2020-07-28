359 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including two imported cases and one in the community

There is one new community case, a work pass holder, based on the ministry’s investigations so far. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 28 — Singapore has confirmed 359 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There is one new community case, a work pass holder, based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

In addition, there are two imported cases, both of whom had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 51,197.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY