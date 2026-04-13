KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Tamil and Sikh communities will celebrate Tamil New Year and Vaisakhi, tomorrow (April 14), while the Malayalee community will observe Vishu on April 15, reflecting the spirit of unity and shared values among Malaysia’s diverse communities.

The Telugu community celebrated their new year, Ugadi, on March 19, further reflecting the diversity of cultural celebrations in Malaysia.

Although rooted in different traditions and observed on separate days, the festivals share common values of renewal, gratitude and togetherness, with families nationwide gathering to observe meaningful customs passed down through generations.

Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS), in its Tamil New Year (Puthandu) greetings, described the occasion as more than a symbolic date change. It is a call for renewal of thought, unity of purpose, and courage in action.

Its president, T. Ganesan, said the new year should inspire the community to reflect on traditions, safeguard values, uphold rights, and strengthen unity.

“This year’s Tamil New Year comes at a time when the Hindu community continues to face pressing challenges, including issues related to temple land ownership, administrative uncertainties and sensitivities surrounding religious matters,” he told Bernama.

In conjunction with the Tamil New Year, Ganesan said the year ‘Parabhava’ begins at 11.15am on April 14, according to the Sri Gajalakshmi Panchangam, the traditional Hindu almanack used to determine auspicious timings, marking the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai.

“The auspicious period, or Vishu Punya Kalam, falls between 7.15am and 3.15pm, during which devotees are encouraged to perform prayers, charity and other meaningful observances,” he said.

He added that recommended practices include taking a ceremonial bath, wearing new clothes, viewing auspicious items such as mirrors and lamps, offering prayers to Lord Ganesha and the family deity or ‘Kula Deivam’, and seeking blessings from parents and teachers.

Ganesan said these traditions symbolise a fresh beginning and reinforce values of humility, compassion, and spiritual reflection, and express hope that the new year will bring good health, prosperity, and harmony.

He also emphasised that the spirit of the new year should be guided by three key principles, namely renewal, responsibility and rights, as the community works towards sustainable, long-term solutions, particularly through ongoing efforts under the National Hindu Temple Steering Committee (NHTSC).

“This is not a time for mere reaction, but for building solutions. It is also not a time driven solely by emotion, but one that requires clarity, respect for the law, and collective strength,” he said.

He called on the community to remain united in safeguarding temples, uphold their rights with dignity, and ensure a stable future for the next generation.

Meanwhile, All Malaysia Malayalee Association (AMMA) president Dr Manohur Kurup said Vishu, which marks the start of the Malayalam calendar year and symbolises renewal and prosperity, will be observed on April 15.

He said a central element of the celebration is the Vishukkani, a sacred arrangement of auspicious items such as gold, fruits, rice, and holy texts placed before an image of Lord Krishna. This is believed to bring blessings and abundance for the year ahead.

“Families begin the day early by viewing the Vishukkani, followed by the tradition of Vishukaineettam, where elders present monetary gifts to younger members as a form of blessing.”

“The celebration also includes temple visits, prayers and the preparation of Vishu Sadya, a traditional vegetarian feast served on banana leaves, reflecting the values of abundance and gratitude,” he said.

Manohur added that community gatherings organised by Malayalee associations nationwide play a vital role in promoting cultural unity and ensuring these traditions continue among younger generations.

Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia president Paramjeet Singh Jai Singh said Vaisakhi, which falls on April 14, is a significant festival in Sikh history. It is being celebrated nationwide, with preparations underway at about 130 gurdwaras that feature prayers, community meals, and outreach programmes.

“Vaisakhi marks the founding of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699, symbolising courage, equality, and devotion. It unites Sikhs under a distinct spiritual identity,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysia-India Heritage Society extended its greetings to communities celebrating the New Year across South Asia and the Indian diaspora. The society noted that these festivals, though expressed through different traditions, reflect a shared appreciation of renewal, seasonal change, and harmony.

Its founder president, Prabhakaran Nair, said the society’s observances highlight a deeper civilisational connection and remind us of the common values that unite communities across regions and cultures. — Bernama