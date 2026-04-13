PUTRAJAYA, April 13 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today told the police to use data to spot suspicious activity at petrol stations near Malaysia’s borders, focusing on outlets where fuel sales spike unusually or appear unreasonable.

He said such anomalies would allow enforcement agencies to zoom in on specific locations and increase monitoring, as part of a targeted approach to curb smuggling.

“I suggest obtaining accurate data from the Ministry of Finance and KPDN on the sales volume of each petrol station near the border. If a station’s sales figures spike unusually or appear unreasonable, we should zoom in on those locations and increase monitoring there,” he said in his speech during the Home Ministry’s monthly assembly here.

KPDN is the Malay abbreviation for the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry.

“This means working smart, based on data. And such data must be shared by the relevant ministries, as our role is to assist,” Saifuddin Nasution added.

The move follows a recent Cabinet decision to expand the role of the police to include monitoring petrol stations near the border, but does not affect their core duties.

Saifuddin Nasution said the targeted approach means authorities will not attempt to monitor all more than 4,000 petrol stations nationwide, but will instead focus on around 170 stations located in border areas.

He noted that KPDN’s enforcement personnel number about 2,400.

“That is insufficient, as petrol stations can also serve as entry points for smuggling,” Saifuddin Nasution said.

He said the police would need time to organise their operations, including determining the legal framework, units to be deployed, and standard operating procedures.

The enhanced monitoring will remain in place for as long as current conditions continue to contribute to smuggling risks, and may be reviewed if enforcement data shows a reduction in such activities.

“For how long? For as long as this conflict continues to have an impact. If our monitoring shows that smuggling activities have decreased, then we may review the approach.

“As this is a new decision made just last week, the police will need time to organise their operations. They will then deploy their personnel to take on this additional responsibility, in line with the Cabinet’s directive,” Saifuddin Nasution said.