KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The tragedy that claimed the life of a Form One schoolgirl at SMK Tanjong Mas, Kota Bharu, Kelantan, yesterday, should serve as a lesson for all to be careful and avoid negligence, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a post on X yesterday, he also expressed his condolences to the family of Nur Fatimatul Hawa Mohd Azaudin and prayed for the speedy recovery of another victim who was injured.

The incident, which occurred at 1.50 pm, is believed to have occurred when a female driver accidentally pressed the accelerator pedal, causing the vehicle to veer off and hit two students who were putting on their shoes in front of the school’s surau.

Earlier, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek was reported to have said that the Ministry of Education (MOE) had initiated an internal investigation process to review compliance with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) following the incident.

The police are also investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama