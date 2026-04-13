KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Train services on the Kelana Jaya LRT line are experiencing delays following a track switch disruption at Universiti station, operator Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd said today.

In a statement, Rapid Rail said the disruption has affected the train schedule along the line, leading to longer waiting times for passengers at platforms.

To manage passenger movement, alternative train services have been activated.

Trains from Gombak are now turning back at Abdullah Hukum station, while trains from Putra Heights are turning back at Universiti station.

A shuttle service has also been introduced between Universiti and Abdullah Hukum stations, with trains operating at five to six-minute intervals depending on the segment.

“Due to this operational disruption, passengers are expected to experience longer waiting times on platforms,” Rapid Rail said in a statement.

Technical teams have been deployed to the site to carry out repair works in an effort to restore normal operations as soon as possible.

Auxiliary police officers and station staff have also been stationed at platforms and concourse areas to assist passengers, while regular announcements are being made at stations.

Passengers are advised to check Rapid KL’s official social media channels or the PULSE app for the latest service updates.

Rapid Rail did not indicate when regular service would return.