KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Thousands of drivers are screened on the roads each year, with drink-driving offences continuing to be detected in significant numbers across Malaysia.

While the offence remains a serious safety concern, enforcement data shows authorities maintain strong action against it and that fatal drink driving cases make up a small share of Malaysia’s overall road deaths,

Alcohol-related crashes have accounted for less than 0.5 per cent of total fatalities annually in recent years, with figures consistently remaining low.

In absolute terms, fatal drink-driving cases have stayed in the low double digits, with 13 cases recorded in 2023 and 12 in 2024.

This pattern has carried into 2025, as up to June, there were two fatal accidents involving drink driving, or 0.06 per cent of the 3,087 fatal accidents recorded nationwide.

By comparison, even though Malaysia recorded more than 3,000 road fatalities in just the first half of 2025 alone, drink driving remained among the least common contributors to fatal crashes — a pattern seen throughout recent years.

The government had strengthened its legal approach to drink driving in October 2020 through amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987. — AFP pic

Post-2020 amendment to legal framework

Against this backdrop, the government had strengthened its legal approach to drink driving in October 2020 through amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987.

The changes included reducing the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 80mg to 50mg per 100ml of blood, alongside heavier penalties.

Fines were increased to as much as RM100,000, jail terms of up to 10 to 15 years were introduced for cases involving death, and licence disqualification periods were extended, including up to 20 years for repeat offenders.

Although there was some pushback in 2020 over the amendments’ focus on drink-driving, the changes significantly tightened penalties for such offences.

Cases brought to court

Beyond fatalities, enforcement data provides a clearer picture of how such offences are handled through the legal system.

Between 2021 and September 2024, 149 drink-driving cases involving accidents were charged in court, averaging roughly 35 to 40 cases per year.

These cases reflect incidents where collisions occurred and do not capture the full number of offences detected.

More recent figures point to a broader volume of cases moving through the courts whereby a total of 1,261 cases related to driving under the influence were convicted between January and November 2025, according to Transport Ministry data.

The figure, however, includes offences involving both alcohol and drugs, and reflects cases across multiple provisions of the Road Transport Act.

Police carry out roadblocks and targeted operations throughout the year to detect impaired driving. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Enforcement activity

Taking a wider view, the volume of cases corresponds with sustained enforcement efforts on the ground.

Police carry out roadblocks and targeted operations throughout the year to detect impaired driving.

In 2021 alone, authorities conducted over 1,200 enforcement operations, screened thousands of motorists, and detected more than 2,600 drink-driving offences.

In 2024, authorities again recorded several thousand cases involving impaired driving, including those that involved alcohol and drugs, with monthly enforcement operations routinely numbering in the hundreds during festive and high-risk periods.

A similar trend was observed in 2025, where 1,261 convictions were recorded between January and November.

Recent attention on the issue

Recent fatal incidents involving suspected drunk drivers have drawn renewed public attention and prompted calls for tougher action.

Although such cases often resonate strongly, the broader figures do not indicate a clear upward trend in drink-driving fatalities.

While annual figures show hundreds to over a thousand impaired-driving cases prosecuted each year, fatalities typicall remain around a dozen annually.

But authorities and road safety advocates stress that even low fatality numbers do not diminish the risks posed by drink driving, which remains a persistent and preventable threat on Malaysian roads.