469 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including 15 imported cases and two in the community

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 27 — Singapore has confirmed 469 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are two new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. One is a Singaporean and one is a work pass holder.

In addition, there are 15 imported cases who had all been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 50,838.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added.

This report will be updated. — TODAY