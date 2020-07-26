Number of Covid-19 infections crosses 50,000 mark in Singapore, with 481 new cases

MOH said that based on its investigations so far, all the community cases are work pass holders. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 26 — There are 481 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including five in the community and four imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today.

This brings the total number of cases to 50,369.

MOH said that based on its investigations so far, all the community cases are work pass holders.

It added that the four imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. — TODAY