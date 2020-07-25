Robinsons department store in Jurong East, Hillion Mall among places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the infectious patients had visited Robinsons department store at Jem mall in Jurong East on July 14 between 12.50pm and 3pm. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 25 — The Robinsons department store in Jurong East as well the Hillion Mall in Bukit Panjang were added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the infectious patients had visited:

― My Briyani House restaurant at Hillion Mall in Bukit Panjang on July 10 between 12pm and 2pm

― Hillion Mall on July 13 between 2.10pm and 2.55pm

― Fu Chan Food Paradise coffee shop at 134 Jurong Gateway Road on July 14 between 9am and 9.30am

― Robinsons department store at Jem mall in Jurong East on July 14 between 12.50pm and 3pm

― Gandhi Restaurant at 29/31 Chander Road on July 14 between 2.05pm and 3pm

MOH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

"As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit," it added.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history."

Members of the public do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have visited, MOH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

On Friday, MOH reported 277 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore. Of these, two are imported while three are community cases. The remaining 272 are foreign workers staying in dormitories. ― TODAY