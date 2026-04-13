BUKIT KAYU HITAM, April 13 — Two 17-year-old Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates were among 37 individuals detained after testing positive for drugs in a special operation by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) Kedah branch at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex here yesterday.

State AADK director Md Razif Wan said that in the operation, which was carried out from Saturday until yesterday evening, a total of 47 individuals underwent urine screening tests.

“Of that number, 37 individuals tested positive for drugs, and most of them were youths,” he told reporters here today.

In the first case, a male SPM candidate and his 21-year-old sister were detained upon returning from Danok, Thailand, after attending the Songkran festival there.

“Test results found that the sister was positive for three types of drugs, namely methamphetamine, MDMA and ketamine, while her younger brother, who is sitting for the SPM this year, tested positive for ketamine,” he said.

Md Razif said both of them admitted to taking the substances out of curiosity, but are now facing action after being detained by authorities.

According to him, the two are believed to have been exposed to the prohibited substances after allegedly smoking cigarettes suspected of containing drugs while attending the Songkran festival.

He said another male SPM candidate was detained after a urine test found him positive for ketamine, along with his 22-year-old friend, at an AADK roadblock at the same complex.

He added that they were detained under Section 3(1) of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983.

He also advised the public, especially teenagers, not to be easily influenced by risky activities while abroad.

“In efforts to curb the trend of underage involvement, preventive education will continue to be strengthened to break the chain of new drug addicts,” he said.