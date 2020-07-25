No Singapore National Day rally this year due to Covid-19, but PM Lee to make major speech when Parliament reconvenes

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said his major speech in lieu of the NDR will take place in 'about 10 days' — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 25 — There will not be a National Day Rally (NDR) this year, due to safe distancing requirements as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said today. Instead, he will make a major speech when Parliament reconvenes.

The annual NDR is widely seen as the most important political speech of the year. This is the first time that the event would not be held, since founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew made the first NDR speech in 1966.

The NDR provides the platform for the Prime Minister to lay out key issues that the Government is prioritising in the years ahead. It is usually held in an auditorium and is attended by hundreds of guests.

During last year’s NDR, for example, PM Lee announced that the Government was prepared to spend S$100 billion (RM308 billion) over the next 50 to 100 years to defend Singapore against climate change.

“It’s not possible to convene a physical National Day Rally and have a traditional event with an audience in front of me and I can take them through slides and explanations and recount stories,” said PM Lee during a briefing on the unveiling of the new Cabinet.

Lee said his major speech in lieu of the NDR will take place “about 10 days” after Aug 24, which is the day that the 14th Parliament will reconvene after the previous one was dissolved on June 23.

On Aug 24, he said the newly elected Members of Parliament will be sworn in and President Halimah Yacob will give her traditional Presidential address.

A week later on Aug 31, the Chambers will open for a debate on the address. Lee said he will make his speech during this debate.

“Because we’re going to have the President’s address on (Aug 24) and then I’m speaking about 10 days after that, I’ve decided this year I shall make my major speech to Singaporeans in Parliament instead of having a National Day Rally,” he said.

Lee also said that there is urgency in getting Parliament reconvened as there are legislations that need to be passed urgently. — TODAY