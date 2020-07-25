63-year-old taken to hospital after five-vehicle collision along Woodlands Road

A van driver involved in an accident in Woodlands was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on July 24, 2020. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 25 — A 63-year-old man was taken to the hospital yesterday after being injured in a five-vehicle accident along Woodlands Road.

In reply to TODAY’s queries, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving three cars, a taxi and a van along Woodlands Road at around 7.30pm on the day.

“The 63-year-old male van driver was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital,” police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

In videos that have circulated on social media and taken from a high-rise apartment near the scene of the accident, several vehicles can be seen involved in the pile-up.

The videos show a van mounted on the road divider, while two other cars were blocking three lanes of the road.

When TODAY visited the scene, a recovery tow truck was seen moving the vehicles away, with the railings on the road divider damaged in the accident. A snaking jam was also observed about two hours after the accident. ― TODAY