513 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including 2 in the community and 6 imported cases

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders. — Picture by Singapore Ministry of Manpower via Reuters

SINGAPORE, July 25 – There are 513 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community, both of whom are work pass holders.

In addition, six of the new cases are imported and had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary update today.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The ministry added that the inter-agency taskforce is on track to clear all dormitories of Covid-19 by early August, with the exception of 17 standalone blocks in eight purpose-built dormitories that serve as quarantine facilities for 28,000 workers who are still serving out their isolation period.

“This last batch of workers come from dormitories with a relatively high prevalence of COVID-19, and will be subject to a final test before they complete their isolation periods. We therefore expect the daily case counts to be high for the coming two weeks, before tapering down thereafter,” the MOH said.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 49,888.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY