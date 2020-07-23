Singapore to work with Japan on ‘green lane’ to facilitate essential business, official travel

An employee wearing protective mask works at the almost empty Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan on March 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Jul 23 — Following Japan’s announcement to include Singapore in talks to open up its borders for essential travel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that Singapore will work closely with the Japanese government to make progress on resuming essential business and official travel.

Japanese prime minister Abe Shinzo and its minister for foreign affairs Motegi Toshimitsu announced yesterday that Japan will proceed with discussions on the resumption of travel with 12 countries and regions.

In a reply to media queries on the matter, MFA said today: “The establishment of a reciprocal green lane between our countries will be an important and positive step forward towards restoring connectivity, and facilitating essential business and official travel with the necessary public health safeguards.”

MFA added that setting up the green lane would be a follow-up to and complement the Joint Statement on Facilitating Resilient Economic Activities for Combating the Covid-19 Pandemic that was endorsed by both countries on May 1 this year.

Noting that “Singapore and Japan are strong economic partners”, the ministry said: “We will work closely with the Japanese government to make progress on resuming such essential travels”

Earlier in June, Singapore reopened its borders with six provinces in China.

Later that month, Singapore and Malaysia agreed to establish a reciprocal green lane to allow cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes. The neighbouring countries have since set Aug 10 as the target date to start cross-border travel for some residents and business travellers. — TODAY