354 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including eight in the community, five imported cases

Singapore confirmed 354 new cases of Covid-19 on July 23, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 23 — Singapore has confirmed 354 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today..

There are eight new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. Four are Singaporeans or permanent residents and four are work pass holders.

In addition, there are five imported cases who had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 49,098.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY