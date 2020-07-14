347 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 in the community and 2 imported cases

There are seven new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 14 — Singapore has confirmed 347 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today, bringing the total number of infections here to 46,630.

There are seven new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. One is a Singaporean and six are work pass holders.

In addition, there are two imported cases who had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

In its press release, MOH said that it has to date tested and cleared more than 215,000 workers, which represents about two-thirds of those living in dormitories.

“Work is ongoing to prepare these dormitories to be declared cleared, and for workers to resume work. We are on track to clear about 80 per cent of workers staying in the dormitories by end-July, and to complete the testing of dormitory residents around mid-August,” said MOH.

The ministry noted, however, that in the next few days it has a larger population of migrant workers in various purpose-built dormitories completing their isolation period and being tested for Covid-19.

“As some of them came from dormitories with higher prevalence of Covid-19 infection, we can expect a higher number of confirmed cases in the next few days from this group of migrant workers,” MOH said.

It added: “We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight.” — TODAY