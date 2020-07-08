158 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 in the community and 3 imported cases

Three of the cases were imported, placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 8 — Singapore has confirmed 158 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are nine new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. Four cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents and five are work pass holders.

In addition, there are three imported cases, all of whom had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 45,298.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY