386 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two community cases

SINGAPORE, June 8 — Singapore has confirmed 386 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are two community cases based on the ministry's investigations so far.

One involves a Singaporean, while the other is a work pass holder.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 37,913.

"We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," MOH added. — TODAY