383 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 14 community infections

Office workers wearing face masks take their lunch break at the central business district amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore June 2, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 7 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 383 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

This brings the tally to 37,910 infections.

MOH said that based on its investigations so far, there are 14 cases in the community, of whom 10 are Singaporeans or permanent residents and four are work- or student-pass holders.

“Among the 14 cases, nine were proactively screened as part of our active case finding to identify cases early and isolate them,” MOH said.

“Of these, six were picked up as a result of our proactive testing of school staff and students above the age of 12 diagnosed with acute respiratory infection (ARI) at first presentation to a doctor. The epidemiological evidence suggests that these cases were likely to have been infected during the circuit breaker period, and not after school re-opening.

“The other three cases were tested as they had prolonged ARI symptoms. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the remaining cases.”

MOH said that it is still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight. — TODAY