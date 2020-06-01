Covid-19: Singapore reports 24th death

Singapore reported another death due to Covid-19, bringing the number of fatalities to 24. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, June 1 — Singapore which will lift more of its circuit breaker measures tomorrow, reported another death due to Covid-19, bringing the number of fatalities to 24.

The republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement issued here said the latest death involved a 51-year-old male Chinese national who died on May 31 at the National University Hospital.

Identified as Case 17329, the victim was confirmed to have the infection on May 1, and was diagnosed with lymphoma complicated by multi-organ failure while warded in the intensive care unit at the end of April.

Despite being treated for lymphoma, his condition had deteriorated and he subsequently passed on, said the ministry.

Singapore reported its first two Covid-19 deaths on March 21. — Bernama