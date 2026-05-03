PUTRAJAYA, May 3 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman reportedly said he expects to hold his wedding ceremony with singer-actress Bella Astillah before the end of this year, with both families now preparing for the wedding.

Syed Saddiq, 34, who got engaged to Bella in March, said they would share the date when the time is right, according to a report in Berita Harian.

“We will share it when the time is right. Despite our busy schedules, we are continuing with plans for the solemnisation and wedding ceremony. Insya-Allah, it will be in the coming months, before the end of the year,” he was quoted as saying.

Syed Saddiq also reportedly said that both he and Bella were busy with work, but said this had helped them learn to adjust as they prepare for married life.

“I think when both people are busy working, sometimes that is a good thing,” he said.

He reportedly said the situation allowed them to learn how to find a middle ground, manage time for family, and become a better couple as they move towards marriage.