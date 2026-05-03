HORSENS (Denmark), May 3 — France have moved within touching distance of a historic Thomas Cup triumph after sweeping aside 2022 champions India 3-0 in today’s semi-finals.

Standing between them and glory are defending champions China, who shattered the home crowd’s hopes with a 3-0 triumph over Denmark.

France’s dominance was clear from the outset, with their main singles and world No. 4 Christo Popov producing a clinical display to outclass India’s rising shuttler and world No. 18, Ayush Shetty, 21-11, 21-9 in just 39 minutes.

World No. 10 Alex Lanier then tightened France’s grip on the tie, overcoming experienced campaigner Kidambi Srikanth 21-16, 21-18.

With history within reach, third singles Toma Junior Popov delivered the decisive blow, holding his nerve to see off H.S. Prannoy 21-19, 21-16 in 48 minutes and send France into their maiden final.

Speaking after the match, Christo said he was delighted with the team’s performance, praising his teammates for delivering a sharp and focused display.

“It’s a very long tournament, and mentally it’s really hard. So, we are going to push, and I think our team spirit is great and that’s going to push us tomorrow,” he said.

In the meantime, world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi won the first game for China as he outperformed world No. 3 and home favourite Anders Antonsen, 21-16, 21-5.

China’s top doubles Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang then made it 2-0 as they triumphed against Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 21-18, 21-17, in 34 minutes.

World No. 7 Li Shi Feng wrapped up proceedings for China, battling past world No. 41 Magnus Johannesen 21-19, 18-21, 21-9 in 73 minutes to confirm their spot in the final.

Shi Feng admitted the strong home support added pressure but said he was relieved to stay composed in the deciding game and close out the match, adding that his team was ready to face France in the final.

The Thomas Cup Finals 2026, which kicked off on April 24, ends tomorrow. — Bernama