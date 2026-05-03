KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe weather alert, warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds across 13 states until 7.00pm today.

Issued at 4.30pm, the short-term advisory cautions residents across the peninsula, as well as parts of Sabah and Sarawak, to brace for imminent heavy downpours.

In Peninsular Malaysia, the warning covers the entirety of Perlis, Penang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Johor.

Several districts in other states are also expected to be affected. In Selangor, the alert applies to Sabak Bernam, Klang, Kuala Langat, and Sepang.

In Kedah, affected areas include Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim, and Bandar Baharu.

On the east coast, the warning extends to Kelantan (Jeli, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai, and Gua Musang), Terengganu (Dungun and Kemaman), and Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, and Rompin).

Across the South China Sea, the alert covers multiple divisions in Sarawak, including Sri Aman, Betong (Pusa, Betong, and Saratok), Sarikei (Sarikei and Meradong), Mukah, Bintulu (Tatau), Miri (Miri and Marudi), and Limbang.

In Sabah, the Interior, West Coast, and Tawau divisions, along with Kota Marudu in Kudat, are expected to experience similar weather conditions.

MetMalaysia issues these short-term warnings, which are valid for a period not exceeding six hours, whenever there are signs of a thunderstorm with a rainfall intensity exceeding 20mm per hour that is either imminent or expected to last for more than an hour.