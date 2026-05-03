KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed that the draft amendments to the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) Act be completed within three months.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the move includes streamlining Mara’s role as a key umbrella for the Bumiputera economy as well as a one-stop centre for development through better coordination of related agencies and policies.

He said emphasis would also be placed on governance to ensure the Bumiputera agency not only speaks up on key issues, but also demonstrates stronger commitment to good governance practices.

“In its 60 years, Mara has seen its ups and downs. There were times when governance issues were seen as weak and problematic. That is why I thank the Mara chairman for giving due attention to governance.

“I therefore expect the new Mara Act to be ready before the end of the year. I do not want to wait too long. There is no need to take seven to eight months…submit the draft to me within three months,” he said when speaking at the Mara 60th anniversary celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Mara chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Mara director-general Datuk Zulfikri Osman.

The prime minister said the amendments are in line with one of the seven thrusts under the Mara 40-Year Vision, which is designed to position the institution as a key driver of a more inclusive, competitive and globally oriented Bumiputera economic development agenda.

He said the first thrust focuses on transforming Mara into a successful conglomerate anchored in education and entrepreneurship.

“The second emphasises the 3P approach - participation, ownership and control - to strengthen the economic foundation of the Bumiputera community.

“The third relates to talent development, including producing skilled and semi-skilled workers in line with evolving needs, particularly in sectors such as oil and gas and technologies like artificial intelligence (AI),” he said.

Anwar said the fourth thrust focuses on capital development for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to expand globally, including in the halal sector, while the fifth and sixth thrusts aim to position Mara as a one-stop centre for education, investment and entrepreneurship, as well as to penetrate international markets.

“And finally, the seventh focuses on governance, integrity and transparency, as we have consistently emphasised,” he said. — Bernama