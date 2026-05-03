KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The implementation of the MyDigital ID Single Sign-On (SSO) integration for the MyJPJ application, enforced since May 1, has been operating smoothly without any technical disruptions.

MyDigital ID said in a statement that the system remained stable and was functioning as planned, enabling users to access services more easily and securely.

It said that to date, seven million MyJPJ users had registered and logged in using MyDigital ID, with the total number of MyDigital ID users reaching 12 million.

According to MyDigital ID, the implementation of the SSO system also strengthens cybersecurity, as users only need to utilise one verified digital identity, based on official government records, to access public services.

“This approach reduces reliance on multiple passwords, thereby helping to curb the risk of account breaches, digital fraud and identity misuse,” the statement said.

Users are therefore encouraged to download and activate the MyDigital ID application to enable access to MyJPJ via the SSO method, while ensuring both applications are updated to the latest versions.

MyDigital ID also said it would continue to work closely with the Road Transport Department and the National Cyber Security Agency to ensure a secure, fast and seamless user experience, in line with efforts to strengthen the country’s digital service ecosystem. — Bernama