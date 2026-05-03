SIBU, May 3 — Sarawak Water Sdn Bhd (Central Region) has warned of possible low water pressure in several areas here following the theft of an earthing cable at the Salim Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant substation.

In an urgent notice posted on its Facebook page last night, the utility company said Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) will carry out a temporary electricity shutdown for about one to three hours from 11pm to facilitate immediate replacement works.

During the shutdown, the plant will operate using generator sets.

“This may result in low water pressure in certain areas, particularly during the shutdown period,” the utility company said.

Consumers are advised to store sufficient water and use it prudently while the works are underway.

Sarawak Water said supply is expected to recover gradually once electricity is fully restored and plant operations return to normal.

It added that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the works are completed safely and in the shortest possible time.

The public is encouraged to obtain updates through Sarawak Water’s official communication channels.

Sarawak Water also apologised for the inconvenience caused and thanked consumers for their patience and cooperation. — The Borneo Post