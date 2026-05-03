MIRI, May 3 — A 43-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision early today at a traffic light junction at Jalan Miri Bypass, near Miri Hospital.

Miri district police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the accident occurred when a four‑wheel‑drive (4WD) vehicle, driven by a man in his mid‑twenties, lost control while travelling from Permyjaya towards Taman Tunku and veered into the opposite lane.

He added that a car, driven by a 39-year-old man with three passengers, collided the 4WD after being unable to avoid the oncoming vehicle.

“The front passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two other passengers were sent to Miri Hospital for treatment. The 4WD driver also sustained injuries and was referred to Miri Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Farhan said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged witnesses to contact the traffic investigating officer Insp Mohd Faizul Ab Rahim at 014-858 2582 / 085-430 479, or approach the nearest police station. — The Borneo Post