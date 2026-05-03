KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — A 28-year-old woman armed with a knife was arrested on the final night of the Rain Rave Water Music Festival in Bukit Bintang yesterday, with a viral video showing members of the public bravely intervening to subdue her before police arrived.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed the arrest, which occurred amidst a crowd of approximately 30,000 attendees.

“Tonight, we have arrested a 28-year-old woman for possession of a weapon,” Fadil told the media after the event.

“She was found in possession of a knife and has been detained; she will undergo the remand process later in the morning.”

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows several bystanders holding the woman back, with one man gripping her arm to control the weapon until police officers take her into custody.

Aside from the incident, Fadil said the three-day festival, which drew a total of 180,000 people, was a success and ran smoothly with no other major issues reported.

“Despite a crowd of 30,000, the situation remained orderly and under control,” he said, praising the public for their cooperation with the authorities.

He disclosed that 500 police personnel, including reinforcements from Bukit Aman, were deployed each day to manage the event.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing was also present on the final night.