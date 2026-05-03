CHUKAI, May 3 — A man was killed while his two daughters were injured in an accident involving three vehicles at KM290 of the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2), near the Chukai Toll Plaza interchange here yesterday.

Kemaman police chief Supt Mohd Razi Rosli said the victim, Rosli Yusuf, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe internal injuries in the incident, which occurred at 6.33 pm.

He said the victim’s two daughters, Auni Ukhratan Basyirah, 15, and Iliya Markisa Qurrata Aini, 23, sustained minor injuries and were taken to Kemaman Hospital for treatment.

“Initial investigations found that the accident involved a trailer carrying a load of bricks, a Mitsubishi Triton pick-up truck, and a sport utility vehicle (SUV),” he said when contacted today.

He added that the accident occurred when the driver of a trailer travelling in the left lane is believed to have lost control before ramming into the pick-up truck driven by the victim in the right lane.

He said that as a result of the collision, both vehicles crashed into the road divider before veering into the opposite lane.

At the same time, he said an SUV travelling in the opposite direction failed to avoid the crash and collided with the left side of the pick-up truck.

“The impact of the collision caused the trailer lorry to plunge into a ravine about three metres deep,” he said.

He added that at the time of the incident, the victim, who worked as an assistant technician, was travelling from Melaka to Kampung Payoh in Kemaman.

“The victim’s body has been taken to the Forensic Unit of Kemaman Hospital for a post-mortem, while his two daughters were treated as outpatients,” he said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama