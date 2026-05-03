SIBU, May 3 — Bawang Assan assemblyman Datuk Sri Wong Soon Koh has proposed that Sibu host an annual water music festival, saying the district is ready to embrace such initiatives amid controversy surrounding a similar event in Peninsular Malaysia.

In a statement, Wong expressed full support for Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing following objections raised against the Rain Rave Water Music Festival in the peninsula.

He said if certain politicians there could not accommodate such a creative and multicultural event, Sibu would be ready to welcome it with open arms.

Wong revealed he would formally engage with Tiong to explore the possibility of hosting a similar festival at Sibu Town Square and to propose making it a signature annual event under PDP and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), with the aim of positioning Sibu as a tourism and arts hub in central Sarawak.

The PDP senior vice-president said the recent uproar highlighted a stark contrast in cultural tolerance between East and West Malaysia.

“In West Malaysia, some politicians are quick to label artistic events and exploit division for political gain. But in Sarawak, our mindset is entirely different.

“We take pride in the ‘Sarawak model’ – a culture built on mutual respect, understanding, and inclusivity,” he said, referring to objections faced by the Rain Rave Water Music Festival, including pressure from conservative parties such as Umno and PAS.

He emphasised that Sarawak’s multi-ethnic communities have long coexisted harmoniously without resorting to extreme views that restrict others.

“This inclusivity is Sarawak’s most valuable asset and the ideal foundation for hosting international-scale events,” he said.

Wong also cited the success of the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) in Kuching, which attracts thousands of international visitors annually and has placed Sarawak on the global cultural map.

He said Sibu, enriched by the Rajang River and its deep cultural heritage, also deserves a vibrant, high-quality modern entertainment event.

“We should not always be spectators. It is time for Sibu to step forward. Through a water music festival, we can energise the local economy and unleash the creativity of our youth,” he said.

He stressed that the proposal to make the festival an annual PDP/GPS event was not about political promotion, but about delivering tangible economic benefits, including stimulating local industries such as food and beverage, hospitality, transport and retail.

Wong added that the festival could also foster unity across communities and help build Sibu’s brand identity as a centre for music and culture.

He reiterated his support for Tiong, commending his courage and vision in promoting Malaysia’s tourism diversity.

“Sarawakians will not be bound by extreme thinking. Through music, water, and joy, we will show the world what true unity and openness look like.

“Sibu’s potential must not remain hidden – we will unlock it together and let its name resonate across the globe,” he said. — The Borneo Post