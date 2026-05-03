GEORGE TOWN, May 3 — The Penang State Health Department (JKNPP) has announced that a local man has died from heat stroke, which was reported on April 26, after the victim participated in a 30-kilometre running event in the city.

JKNPP said the case involving a 42-year-old man was the first case of heat-related illness recorded in Penang in 2026.

“The man participated in a 30-kilometre running event in George Town which started at 6.30 am on April 25 and the running route also involved hilly tracks through forest areas around the city and at about 4 pm, the victim was reported to have fainted near the finish line.

“The victim was given emergency treatment at the location before being sent to the Penang Hospital (HPP) Emergency and Trauma Department in critical condition before being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” it said in a statement last night.

According to the statement, however, the victim was confirmed dead at 2.08 am on April 26 and the cause of death was heat stroke with complications of rhabdomyolysis and multi-organ failure.

The department advises the public, especially individuals who carry out outdoor activities or extreme sports, to always be aware of their health levels and current weather conditions.

The public can get the latest information on the status of hot weather on the MetMalaysia website (https://www.met.gov.my/iklim/status-cuaca-panas/) and preventive measures to reduce the health effects of hot weather on the Ministry of Health Malaysia website (https://infosihat.moh.gov.my/cuaca-panas.html). — Bernama